The Joplin City Council is right to take whatever action is necessary to curb infantile behavior such as that witnessed at the meeting on Aug. 17. If that means tossing someone out of a meeting, so be it.
Like many of you, we watched that meeting and found the mocking, jeering and disrespect from some members of the audience offensive, even angering. Not everyone was rude but several were, and council members showed a gracious civility that was not repaid in kind.
We recognize there are those who believe the city's mask ordinance was unnecessary and that it was hurting their business, and they were able to make their case without interference. The same respect was not afforded proponents of masks when they spoke.
When Joplin's acting health department director, Dan Pekarek, was asked to address the issue, he was interrupted.
“We do support the mask ordinance," he said. "We think that is an important component of overall response to the COVID; just like social distancing is important, the mask usage is very important as well.”
That was followed by an outburst and a few yelling, “Where’s the science? Where’s the death rate?”
For your information: On June 1, there were 52 total COVID-19 cases in the Joplin metropolitan area and one death. On July 1, we reported six deaths total for the entire Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties. Now we're at nearly 10 times that, approaching 60 deaths. There were 1,226 cases as of July 1; we are now approaching 3,600 cases for the two-county area, or nearly three times that.
By the way, the country is approaching 200,000 deaths — in six months.
If we stay on this track, well, worse is coming.
A physician, Michael Knapp, who spoke in favor of masks at the Aug. 17 meeting received similar treatment.
One resident and business owner, Josh Shackles, said there were two factors pushing sales down: “One is the bad attitude” that has been displayed by mask resisters going to other towns to shop, he said. Some audience members laughed loudly and jeered Shackles.
Mayor Ryan Stanley called several times for those hecklers in the audience to be respectful but to little avail.
We agree with Phil Stinnett, who said that when someone is making a negative comment to a speaker, “That should not occur again, and if a person continues, they will be escorted out” if the person is identifiable. “... If you do that a few times, you will not have that type of thing occurring.”
Council members showed remarkable restraint, but disrespect and rudeness are unfortunately becoming part of our public behavior and handicapping our ability to have critical public conversations. Worse is coming, we suspect.
