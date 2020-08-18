The Joplin City Council made the wrong decision on Monday night.
The council voted 5-4 to rescind the mask mandate it had previously enacted on July 8. It also voted 8-1 to move to skip a step to move to the end of the city's recovery plan, thereby lifting occupancy restrictions from businesses and raising the attendance numbers permitted at mass gatherings.
All this despite an increase in Joplin's COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. City officials said just hours before the council would rescind the mask mandate that the number of active cases in Joplin has nearly doubled in the past week, with hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also higher than last week.
All this despite Missouri Southern State University returning to campus this week and the Joplin School District returning next week. Both entities require masks to be worn on their campuses during some parts of the day, but students, teachers and staff still must go out to get groceries, pay bills, pick up medications — now without the communitywide protection of masks — and potentially bring back an infection to spread around school. It's foolish for the city to stop the mask mandate just as school — the largest mass gathering in Joplin, arguably — is set to begin.
All this despite Missouri having been declared a coronavirus "red zone." The federal government gives a red zone designation to states with positivity rates above 10% or with more than 100 new weekly cases per every 100,000 people. The state's seven-day positivity rate as of Tuesday was just over 11%, and Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties are among the hardest-hit in the state.
All this despite evidence that masks work. It's maddening that the council would disregard health and medical experts, who overwhelmingly advise the wearing of masks to limit the spread of the virus. We've seen the effectiveness of masks in neighboring Kansas, where the 15 counties that stayed with Gov. Laura Kelly's mask mandate reported rapid drops in new cases compared with the counties that abandoned the mandate.
We're disappointed in the city council for rescinding the mask mandate, and we're also frustrated that some members of our community — our friends and neighbors — are arguing so forcefully against masks. Wearing a mask is a kindness, a way to protect others from your infection should you have COVID-19 but be asymptomatic. It's a way to protect the most vulnerable among us, the elderly and the immunocompromised, from getting the disease. It's a bare-minimum decency that everyone should show to protect the health and safety of those in their community.
Masks work, and wearing them isn't a hardship. It's a shame that our city council and our community are so intent on believing otherwise and putting everyone at risk.
