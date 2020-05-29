Want to cruise Main Street again?
Residents Michael Hendrix and David Clevenger do, and they want you to be able to join them.
They've asked the Joplin City Council to loosen restrictions on cruising. They organized a rather successful — if the participation of 1,800 vehicles, by their count, is counted as a success — cruise of Main Street last month, and they'd like to do it again.
What they envision, they say, is turning cruising Main Street into a family-friendly event, something that can draw people to South Main Street in the same way that Third Thursday draws families to North Main Street.
The council asked the pair to work with city staff to come up with a proposal that wouldn't reintroduce all of the issues that led to cruising being prohibited in Joplin in the first place — issues such as loitering, vandalism and littering as people congregated in empty parking lots during and after cruising.
Cruising has a long history in Joplin, as it likely does in most cities with an old Main Street. After some studies and reports, the Joplin City Council voted in 1992 to prohibit cruising from 18th to 28th streets on South Main Street. In 2007, cruising on North Main Street also was banned after complaints from people living downtown.
We understand the problems that led to cruising being banned, especially in the downtown area, which has shifted in the past decade to boast a rather large residential population. And property owners along Main Street shouldn't have to pick up trash and debris left behind after cruisers leave their area.
But the actual act of cruising seems rather harmless to us, and indeed it could be a good way for people to get together with others and get out of the house in the age of social distancing and quarantining.
All thoughts aside on the merits or demerits of cruising, we definitely think it is time for the council and city staff to revisit ordinances that are, in this case, nearly three decades old. Most ordinances, laws and statutes could stand to be reviewed every once in a while, just to ensure that they are still relevant and up to date.
Whatever is decided, we hope that city officials aren't just set on cruise control. We'd like to see this request be considered with thoughtfulness and attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.