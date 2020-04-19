In a go-big-or-go-home world, Toby Teeter is going big.
Gigabig.
The president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, surrounded by city officials, announced recently a $1 billion incentive package to lure a Tesla electric truck plant to Joplin — a plant that could employ up to 7,000 people.
Elon Musk calls it a "gigafactory."
It may be a long shot, as many other larger cities also are bidding for the plant, including Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.
But long shot or not, we have nothing to lose, and Teeter is right about our advantages, including the area's long history of battery production and innovation, with two industry leaders, EaglePicher and ZAF. It was a half-century ago that Joplin-made batteries brought home Apollo 13. Joplin-made batteries power the Hubble Space Telescope, the International Space Station, Martian rovers, and are powering the current effort to reach the asteroid Bennu and return to Earth a sample. Given Musk's interest in space, this can only help.
Let's not forget the strength of two universities, one of which has an automotive technology program and has had graduates and interns go to work for Tesla.
Our central location is another advantage, and in a convenient bit of timing, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced this week that construction has begun on Missouri's 5-mile share of the Bella Vista bypass, which will mean uninterrupted interstate — I-49 — from Kansas City to Fort Smith (I-40).
Meanwhile, there are things we can do, even in the current downtown.
Education, for example.
Joplin has a moment this summer to endorse a $25 million bond issue that will build a new elementary school to replace Columbia and West Central and make improvements at Kelsey Norman.
Do this, and that means that in a decade or so, the Joplin School District will have built or authorized new middle schools, a new high school, and replaced many of its aging elementary schools.
Higher education in Missouri took a $73 million budget hit this spring. Transportation, natural resources and economic development were other departments that saw funding cuts. States will get hundreds of billions of dollars to offset losses because of the pandemic, and we urge lawmakers to restore funding and use it to invest in universities, colleges and better roads and bridges.
We have opportunities to ready ourselves for the future, if not for Tesla then surely for other companies that will see the virtues of what we offer.
With or without Tesla, we need to go big.
Gigabig.
