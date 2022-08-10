Joplin, already home to a number of public murals, is about to get another one.
Members of the Missouri Southern State University campus have been sprucing up a space underneath the staircase in Webster Hall to turn it into a gathering area for students. The walls are being transformed, from floor to ceiling, into a mural of a magnolia tree.
The project is being completed by Kyle McKenzie, associate professor, and participants of the Leadership Academy, who are tasked with an on-campus service project. They hope the area will be a warm, welcoming and inviting space for students to gather, hang out between classes or study.
Many thanks to these artists for beautifying a spot on our university’s campus and for adding to the already impressive list of murals that one can view in the city.
Who would have thought that Joplin would become a destination for public art? But that’s exactly what it seems to be morphing into.
Just to name a few murals, there are “The Butterfly Effect: Dreams Take Flight” at 15th and Main streets, “Celebrating the Performing Arts in Joplin” at Main and Eighth streets and “Belonging to All the Hands Who Build” at Broadway and Mineral Street. Don’t forget about Thomas Hart Benton’s “Joplin at the Turn of the Century, 1896-1906” and Anthony Benton Gude’s “Route 66 — Joplin, Missouri” in City Hall.
The newest public mural, located at First and Main streets and depicting famous Black artists who performed in Joplin or called Joplin home, will be formally celebrated at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
All are invited to view the mural, meet the artist and visit with special guests jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson, one of the mural’s subjects, and Marjol Rush-Collet, a cousin of poet Langston Hughes, who also is depicted in the mural.
It’s more than just murals, too, that can be found around Joplin. Mercy Park is home to the Rotary Sculpture Garden, a collection of donated sculptures that visitors can walk through and admire, as well as a tile mosaic. Cunningham Park has the butterfly garden and 2011 tornado memorials. You can even keep your eyes peeled for small “Heart Joplin” paintings throughout downtown.
We are lucky to live in a community with creative and visionary residents who have brought so much public art here.
