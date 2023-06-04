It’s always a good week when the generosity of Joplin is on display.
And boy, was Joplin ever generous last week when news of many grant awards and donations was made public.
The Philanthropic Society of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation gave out three grants totaling $175,000 to area nonprofits that benefit children in this region and help low-income households.
Another $205,000 from the trust of the late Bob Corley was divided among 39 area nonprofits that offer a variety of services and resources to the community.
And $150,000 was given by Anita (Rank) Oplotnik, chair of the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors, and her husband, Brad, to the MSSU women’s basketball program, on which Oplotnik had played when she was a student.
The Joplin area has always supported its community organizations, and many of these groups couldn’t do what they do without that support. Keep it up!
Music updates
If you enjoy live music, then you’re in luck.
The Globe spotlighted two music festivals last week — one that’s returning after a year off and one that could be the biggest yet of its kind.
First up is Connect2Culture’s JOMO Jammin’, a series of outdoor concerts coming up in July. Regional bands will take the stage at the outdoor Leggett & Platt Green at the Cornell Complex each Saturday that month.
This festival was first held in 2021 as a way to provide live entertainment in a safe, outdoor setting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was paused last summer due to construction of the Cornell Complex, and we’re glad to see it make its comeback.
Secondly is the North Heights Porchfest, a one-day music festival in October in Joplin’s North Heights neighborhood.
Porchfest, which features local bands playing outdoors in venues as simple as someone’s front yard, began in Joplin in 2017 and last year recorded its highest number of bands to date: 28.
But so far this year, the event has attracted a whopping 43 bands, and event organizers say they could expand to a second day if enough sponsors are found.
Joplin certainly delivers when it comes to live entertainment, and this year is shaping up to be bigger and better than before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.