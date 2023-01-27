The Joplin Interfaith Coalition and Noel-based RAISE, or Refugee and Immigrant Services & Education, brought us an update last weekend on the status of refugee resettlement in the Joplin area.
During an open meeting that was attended by dozens of people, they hosted three men who fled Afghanistan with their families after the fall of their country to the Taliban in 2021. They are among about 100 Afghan refugees, a term typically used to describe people fleeing violence or persecution in their home countries, who have settled in the Joplin area.
Adjusting to a new way of life in a different country is never easy, but Joplin residents have done their best to be welcoming and friendly, the men said.
“I’ve spent one year in Joplin and it’s very good,” said Amanulla Aman, who previously lived in Kabul. “Especially the people in Joplin are very good to help us. ... For refugees, the people have helped them and people respect all of them, so other refugees coming to Joplin are welcome all the time.”
To our new neighbors: We’re thrilled to hear that this area has provided you and your families a safe and friendly home, and we hope your new life in Joplin continues to go smoothly. Many thanks also to the local volunteers, including those who come from area churches as well as those acting independently, for all your help in making sure these families are taken care of.
If you’d like to join these efforts, go to raisecommunity.org/volunteer.
Residents wanting to help also can check out the Welcome Corps, a newly launched government program that aims to line up 10,000 Americans to assist with refugee resettlement. They would apply to privately sponsor refugees to resettle in the U.S. and would be responsible for raising their own money to help the refugees over the first 90 days. Assistance would include everything from greeting refugees at the airport to finding them place to live and getting kids enrolled in school.
The program will roll out in the coming months and will first match private sponsors with refugees who are already approved for resettlement under the U.S. Refugee Assistance Program. Later, private sponsors could identify refugees abroad they would like to help and then refer those people to the program.
For more information or to become a private sponsor, go to welcomecorps.org.
