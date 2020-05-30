Joplin is moving ahead while making adjustments necessary to manage the risks involved in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the coronavirus, Joplin’s best and brightest high school seniors are still being honored. The 34th annual All-Area Academic Excellence Team banquet had to be canceled because of the pandemic. But those normally recognized at the banquet usually put on by The Joplin Globe and sponsored by Missouri Southern State University are still being celebrated. Those deserving seniors who have excelled on the ACT or SAT exams and in the classroom had their names and photographs published this past Sunday.
The academic achievers also are being profiled in the Globe through June 5, where their parents are recognized and the students get to honor the educator who has made the greatest difference for them. The honorees also get to pass advice on educational attainment to those who will follow them. The families and communities of the honorees have a lot to be proud of. Well done.
Helping homeless families
On Monday, homeless women with children will have a safe place to stay while seeking to better the family’s future as the first two families move into the new Washington Family Hope Center.
Those who move into 1112 E. Second St. in Joplin will receive basic necessities such as housing, child care and job preparation to help get them back on their feet. The average stay per family is expected to be nine months to a year. The project of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission was completed with donations from other organizations and the community to meet the growing need for such a service.
Library to reopen
We also look forward to the reopening of the Joplin Public Library announced for Monday, June 8. The library will exercise appropriate caution, limiting the number of patrons and limiting the length of visits to 30 minutes, while encouraging patrons to continue social distancing measures, wear a mask and send only one family member per visit. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. The library will be closed Sundays.
We’re glad to mark this as another cautious step on the road to normalcy.
