In 2019, the city of Joplin commissioned a study of its public transit systems, including the Sunshine Lamp Trolley system.
According to the findings, residents were keen on changes including evening service, shorter routes, routes to industrial and manufacturing areas, and a centrally located station for a hub-and-spoke service. The consensus was that riders liked the Sunshine Lamp service and wanted more of it, according to the consultants.
“It’s definitely very popular, and it’s popular mainly in the denser part of the city” from Range Line Road to Schifferdecker Avenue and from Second Street to 32nd Street, Sarah Frost, of the TranSystems consulting firm, told the Globe at the time. “The one thing we got out of the last round of stakeholder meetings ... is that people want more frequent service, and in those medium-term recommendations we made, we are looking at more routes and shorter routes.”
Fast forward to today, and city officials are painting quite a different picture.
Two-thirds of the trolley driver positions are vacant, leading the city to begin drafting contingency plans should more driver positions end up open. Those plans include actions such as shortening the hours of trolley service, merging trolley routes or eliminating the trolley system altogether.
Joplin is lucky to have a public transit system like the trolleys, on which some residents rely to get to and from work, medical appointments, grocery stores and other critical places. The driver shortage is a problem that poses serious questions about the future of the service, but frankly the trolley system is too valuable to many area residents to be reduced or eliminated.
According to U.S. Census data, roughly 8.6% of occupied housing units nationwide lack access to a personal vehicle. With a little more than 67,000 households in the Joplin metro area, that means more than 5,700 people, in perhaps a worst-case scenario, theoretically could depend on public transportation to get around the region.
The Joplin City Council and city staff should prioritize this issue by working quickly to understand what is causing the lack of drivers and then developing solutions to address it.
Indeed, there are solutions out there; the Joplin School District, in a similar situation with a shortage of bus drivers, recently tackled the problem by raising wages for those employees.
If you want a say in the future of the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service or the city’s contingency plans for it, plan on attending one of two public meetings on the subject. They will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.