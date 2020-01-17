Have we forgotten?
It is time to recall the origin and purpose of Joplin’s Memorial Hall.
The Joplin City Council has directed city officials to seek proposals from consultants for uses and viability of Memorial Hall.
The American Legion led the way to build the Memorial Hall under the fundraising slogan “Lest We Forget” in the wake of World War I.
Veterans and boosters worked with a unity of purpose so powerful that the plan and bond for the hall were secured in a couple of month’s time in 1923. They would be shocked to see where we are today with a building badly in need of renovation and renewed purpose.
The structure honors our war dead. Back then, the Globe editorialized “the citizens will be ready to erect some kind of a suitable memorial to them — one of a permanent nature which will stand forever as a monument to the glorious sacrifice made by the defenders of Old Glory.”
Prominent local architects the Michaelis brothers designed and oversaw construction. Alfred Michaelis died during the final inspection of the building when he fell from a scaffold.
The hall has been underutilized and poorly maintained for years. A way forward that renovates and provides for the ongoing maintenance of the hall is essential. Many suggestions have been made for the care and use of the hall, including brining the Joplin Museum Complex downtown using space in Memorial Hall. That idea is appealing in that it would bring a stream of visitors to the building that would “serve a double purpose — they keep fresh in the memory of the people the sacrifice made by those who died in the war, and at the same time they serve the living,” as American Legion Post commander W.D. Myers said in the drive to build it.
The city is pursuing the listing of Memorial Hall on the National Register of Historic Places. That listing offers potential tax credits that could offset the cost of renovating the hall.
Connect2Culture has conducted a capital drive to secure $16 million to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on the parking lot that served the hall. The organization has the first right of refusal on a future lease or purchase of the building. There has been some concern about the group’s plans for the building, but Connect2Culture supports placing the hall on the National Register and has talked of combining it with the complex project. We urge them to seek to renovate and infuse the building with renewed purpose.
Joplin must rediscover the unity of purpose that created Memorial Hall to be a living legacy from veterans in the wake of a horrific war.
We must not forget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.