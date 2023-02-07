Last week, we brought you reports of two programs at area school districts designed to prepare students.
The first program we spotlighted was the Joplin School District’s new transitional kindergarten, which will launch this fall. It aims to provide an extra boost in academic, social, emotional and physical skills to young pupils who just need another year of development before entering a traditional kindergarten classroom.
This could be a critical year for youngsters, district officials told us. Early childhood education provides the best foundation for success later in school, and research has shown that students who are on grade level in kindergarten through second grade do better later in their educational career than their peers. Students participating in high-quality early childhood education also are more likely to graduate high school and, on average, score higher in vocabulary, math and print awareness, according to national studies.
“We are finding out that if they don’t have a good, solid foundation in both literacy and math, then their likelihood of staying proficient (in those subjects) along the journey of their schooling career, that likelihood is very slim,” said Libbie Burd, Joplin’s coordinator of elementary curriculum and instruction.
The second program we spotlighted was the Neosho School District’s new Rise Elementary School inside the Haas building, which will emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math in its curriculum. Colloquially called the STEAM academy, it will be open for enrollment soon to every elementary student in the district, regardless of the student’s academic performance or aptitude.
Rise Elementary will feature a different structure for teaching the same standards required by Missouri law. Instead of teaching key concepts and lessons through lectures, they are applied via projects. The district has been working with the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, to model its concept.
“We have these experiences going on throughout the district in pockets,” said Nathan Manley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district. “What we are doing at Rise is making sure they are immersed in the experience every day.”
There’s no doubt that STEM jobs are critical to the 21st century workforce. These occupations are some of the most in-demand and highest paying jobs in Missouri, and they play a key role in creating and developing products and technological breakthroughs, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The state’s STEM occupations are projected to have almost 15,800 total openings each year between 2018 and 2028, the center says.
These two programs are great ideas to help students in different ways, and parents should consider whether their child would be a good match.
