We understand that the city of Joplin is looking at a lean budget for the coming year — “conservative” is a word city leaders used — but we are grateful they opted to continue providing financial support for the Joplin Museum Complex for at least another year.
It was the right call.
On Tuesday, the Joplin City Council agreed to fund operating costs for Joplin’s history and mineral museums, while challenging the two museum boards to find ways to raise money elsewhere.
Over the past decade, the city has spent between $203,000 and $247,000 annually for the museum.
But the museum is in a city building, in a city park, keeping and telling the city’s story. It deserves city funding.
Besides, it’s a hard case to make that a not-for-profit city amenity such as the museum complex should move toward becoming more self-sustaining while the city is at the same time providing tax breaks to for-profit businesses and retailers. We don’t think it’s fair to push the museum in that direction when much of Joplin falls within some tax-exempting or tax-diverting boundary.
Why, it was only last week that city leaders were talking about using Chapter 100 bonds to subsidize a retailer that is interested in constructing a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Joplin, one that will create 125 jobs paying an average annual salary of about $51,000.
Mind you, we’re not saying the city shouldn’t go forward with that, or that helping the retailer is not a good investment — we’ll wait until we know more, including the name of the company and the details of their promises — but we already know the museum to be a proven, worthwhile partner for Joplin.
Ultimately, we think the museum needs to be in a larger, modern building, and in a more high-profile location — downtown, along Route 66, preferably — before we can push it toward becoming more self-sustaining.
Picture it downtown, part of a lively arts and entertainment district, telling Joplin’s story amid the historic buildings, the oldest of which are nearing 150 years old. It’s an ambitious goal, but one we could realize in time for Joplin’s sesquicentennial in 2023. It’s time for the museum to become a city priority.
That’s the direction we would encourage the city to go with the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.