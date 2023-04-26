It’s great to see the Joplin Board of Education reconsidering the school district’s participation in MOSO CAPS.
Missouri Southern State University started a CAPS, or Center for Advanced Professional Studies, program last year. The program is a collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically upperclassmen, the opportunity to work toward a professional goal in local industry.
MOSO CAPS was launched with participation from the Carl Junction and Webb City school districts. Joplin was offered a chance to participate, with 59 seats reserved for Joplin students.
But the school board rejected MOSO CAPS twice — in December 2021 and January 2022. Board members who opposed the program at the time argued that the cost to reserve seats for Joplin students wasn’t fiscally responsible, especially if any of the seats weren’t filled. One board member tried to address that concern by soliciting donations from area businesses and individuals to cover those costs, but the board still wasn’t swayed.
Now, one new superintendent and five new board members later, MOSO CAPS has resurfaced in the Joplin School District.
The board last week discussed joining Joplin to the program but ultimately tabled the vote to give Superintendent Kerry Sachetta time to talk to Missouri Southern officials about Joplin’s participation, gauge current student interest in the program and bring an updated proposal back to the board for consideration. It appears as though the board and superintendent want to do their due diligence and make a decision based on the most current information about costs and student participation.
It was a shame when the board rejected MOSO CAPS the first time, and an even greater shame the second time.
High school students who are on the verge of making significant choices about their future deserve as many opportunities as they can get to help them figure out what they want their next step to be after graduation, and MOSO CAPS is one program that offers that. Spending taxpayer money on things that serve students and prepare them for life after high school isn’t a dereliction of fiscal responsibility — it’s what the school board is supposed to do.
The current school board has been given another chance to sign the Joplin School District up for MOSO CAPS. Maybe third time’s the charm?
Board members should seize this opportunity and do what they can to secure seats for Joplin students going forward.
