There’s no doubt that teachers have a difficult job. Most of them love it, to be sure. They love their students and they feel rewarded by educating the nation’s future leaders. Many believe that the impact they’re leaving on the world is worth it.
But make no mistake, teaching is hard, and mental health support for educators has long been on the back burner for many school districts.
Teaching is a taxing profession, writes longtime educator Henry Seton in a 2019 piece for ASCD, formerly the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. Teachers often sacrifice key aspects of their own life, including their mental health, at the expense of their students, whose stresses and traumas they absorb secondhand, he writes.
And that was before the added stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic on the teaching profession. Teachers’ jobs became even tougher, with longer work hours, struggles to engage students remotely, repeated pivots from hybrid to remote to in-person instruction and fears that they or their loved ones could get COVID-19, writes Catherine Gewertz in a 2021 special report for Education Week.
Help is on the way in the Joplin School District — and not just for teachers, but for all employees. A new employee assistance program will give access to mental health support to all district full- and part-time employees — plus spouses, children and other family members living in the home — regardless of whether they’re enrolled in the district’s health care plan. The program covers six free visits with a mental health care provider for each event.
The program also will provide assistance to employees going through major life events, and it includes access to a crisis response team in specific situations.
A consultant working with Joplin Schools noted that just five years ago, the district had no mental health benefits for staff at all. Now, supporting employees’ mental health needs is recognized as such a critical part of employee wellness that it’s an explicit part of the district’s strategic plan.
Well done to administrators and school board members for approving this program. Those involved in education have long needed this kind of support, and we’re pleased to see Joplin being proactive in addressing issues of mental health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.