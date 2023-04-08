The celebration continues!
After a number of events last month to recognize Joplin’s sesquicentennial — or 150th birthday — on March 23, the party will keep going next week with films, concerts, exhibits and more.
As you’ll find in today’s front-page story, the upcoming week’s schedule of free events is as follows:
• “Bonnie and Clyde,” 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Landreth Park, 1001 NW Murphy Blvd. This 1967 film starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty will be screened at the park’s outdoor amphitheater on the 90th anniversary of the April 13, 1933, shootout that outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow had with local law enforcement, resulting in the deaths of two lawmen.
• “Iconic Joplin: Recreating Local Landmarks with LEGOs” exhibit on display Thursday through May 12 at Spiva Center for the Arts, Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Teams of area teenagers have created six local landmarks with Legos: the Olivia Apartments building, Joplin Union Depot, Crystal Cave, the Joplin Public Library, Bonnie and Clyde’s apartment in south Joplin, and Grand Falls. The public will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite.
• “The Art of Acapella Singing in the Barbershop Style” concert, 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, Taylor Performing Arts Center at MSSU, 3950 Newman Road. The concert will be headlined by Quorum and Duly Noted and will feature approximately 200 area high school students who participated in a vocal clinic.
• “Let’s Play Ball! The Vintage Base Ball Association” exhibition games, 10 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Joe Becker Stadium, 300 S. High Ave. The game will pit the Westerns Base Ball Club of Topeka against the St. Louis Brown Stockings. Before and after the vintage game, high school varsity teams from Joplin and Galena, Columbus and Pittsburg, Kansas, will take the field. Each high school team will take on a Mining Camp persona to honor the history and competitive nature of the Tri-state Mining District.
• “Percy Wenrich ‘The Joplin Kid’ Tribute to Ragtime” concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Taylor Performing Arts Center at MSSU, 3950 Newman Road. The concert will feature the works of Joplin-born composer Percy Wenrich, who gave Dover Hill its name.
If you missed any of the sesquicentennial activities last month, next week is another chance to celebrate Joplin’s 150th birthday and pay tribute to the people, places and events that helped make this city what it is today.
