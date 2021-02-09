Two area businesses recently were spotlighted in the Globe for their role in a partnership aimed at reducing homelessness in Springfield.
The Gathering Tree is building two planned communities in Springfield to provide long-term housing for homeless people. SolSource Greenbuild, based in Neosho, is building tiny homes for the project through a subsidiary it created in 2020 called Village Home Builders. Center Creek Teardrops, a Carl Junction company, is building small camper trailers for the project.
The idea, according to the nonprofit helming the project, is that Springfield can be transformed into a city “where no one sleeps outside.”
It’s great to see local businesses partnering with government entities and nonprofits to end homelessness in Springfield.
But what about the homeless population in Joplin? An annual count conducted in the city last year found 313 total individuals considered homeless, including 243 people who were living in emergency or transitional housing and 70 people who were unsheltered. The total number was up from the 237 individuals counted as homeless in 2019.
An important first step in acknowledging the problem here has already been taken. The Joplin City Council in December adopted goals that it thought were viewed by residents as most important after City Manager Nick Edwards’ recent listening tour. Among the six goals listed as priorities: addressing homelessness.
Now, we as a community have come to the next step: What can actually be done to address homelessness in Joplin?
Edwards has said that his conversations with community members provide a base of support for new initiatives. “If we are going to respond to the challenges the community is bringing to us, we are going to have to think differently,” he told the council in November.
Thinking differently doesn’t mean having to reinvent the wheel. Why not look to the model being introduced in Springfield?
That approach, of course, won’t be a one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness. Whether it can be implemented here depends on available resources, the willingness of local charities and businesses to get involved in the effort, and local leaders’ commitment to erasing homelessness in this city. But it’s certainly a model worth examining to see if any components of it can be used here.
The Joplin City Council has done the right thing by prioritizing homelessness. Now let’s get to work and find some worthwhile and successful ways to eliminate it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.