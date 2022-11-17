Keeping the trolleys running as Joplin’s only regularly scheduled public transit should be something city leaders can accomplish.
City officials announced in a statement last week that Joplin will suspend Sunshine Lamp trolley service starting Monday, Nov. 28. The trolley currently runs three routes providing 60 one-hour loops on weekdays. The reason cited was a shortage of drivers. Officials did not make themselves available to answer questions.
Unemployment is at record lows and credentialed drivers are at a premium. But they are out there. Determining how the city can hire and keep drivers should be a focus for officials and the Joplin City Council. It is a challenge, but meeting challenges is why we elect and appoint city leaders.
There is a by-appointment alternative that helps, but it doesn’t provide the routine accessible transport needed. MAPS provides curb-to-curb bus service by appointment to residents of the Joplin area, and rides may be requested for scheduling between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. But it just isn’t the same as providing a planned route on a regular schedule, especially for those needing transport daily for work.
We aren’t saying efforts and adjustments to deal with the driver shortage haven’t been made. Contingency plans were adopted in January by Joplin city officials to scale back public transportation services because of a shortage of drivers. The morning hours for trolley service were rolled back from a 7 a.m. start to 9 a.m. each weekday starting Feb. 28. Officials at that time said the change was temporary and more drivers were in training.
A new classification for qualified drivers also was implemented, but the jump in pay seems an inadequate incentive, as pointed out during the council session that authorized it. Councilman Phil Stinnett said, “I mean 63 cents an hour, and at the end of five years it’s only 70 cents an hour, there’s really not a lot of impetus to get that.”
Three contingency plans were created to address the problem. The city has elected the most drastic.
Why is reliable, routine public transit so vital? A 2015 study by Harvard University found access to transportation is the single biggest factor in escaping poverty and avoiding homelessness. The loss of the trolley will cost our community more than solving the crisis will.
People who do not own reliable transportation depend on the trolley. Think of the importance of having a predictable way to work each work day. Or how important it is to know you have a way to and from a medical appointment that you can count on even though you never know how long such appointments will take.
Shutting down the trolley is a bad move that will hurt Joplin. Let’s make it a priority to get it rolling again.
