Two tribal nations now based in Northeast Oklahoma had the opportunity recently to get back to their roots.
The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the Wyandotte Nation took part in the Journey Towards Understanding program, allowing members to travel to historic sites and explore areas of Ohio, Michigan and Canada from which their ancestors came.
The tribes were forcibly removed from their native lands by President Andrew Jackson in the 1830s. The goal of the program, organizers say, is to tell the story of each tribal nation to ensure its history is not forgotten.
“We were so in need of cultural bonding, being together, renewing friendships and making new ones,” Glenna J. Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe, told the Globe after the trip ended. “Each day brought new experiences, new learning; each night brought more homework, more learning — and all of us wanted more. We began the trip as individuals — we ended the trip as a team of friends who had indeed journeyed more toward understanding than ever before. I am so proud of our young people. The growth in their knowledge, their cultural awareness, their sensitivity was immeasurable.”
In addition to tribal leaders and youths taking the journey and immersing themselves in their ancestors’ history, the goal of sharing the tribes’ stories also will be accomplished through the classroom, and has the potential to reach students more broadly. Educators who were involved have been challenged with creating curriculum and lesson plans for students (who aren’t necessarily Native) based on the information they learned from the trip.
How wonderful that organizers have kept this program going, even after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted it for two years. Everyone deserves the chance to know where they came from, and that’s particularly important for young people who want to keep their culture alive.
Hopefully those who were on the trip will continue to share with others what they learned about their history. How much richer we all will be for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.