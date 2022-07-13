A little Kansas girl who grew up to international fame and recognition in aviation is set to take her place later this month among some of America’s greatest figures.
A statue of Amelia Earhart will be dedicated and unveiled on July 27 in the National Statuary Hall Collection, a group of 100 statues (two from each state) placed throughout the U.S. Capitol. Earhart will be only the 10th woman represented there, and she and President Dwight D. Eisenhower will replace statues of U.S. Sen. John James Ingalls and Gov. George Washington Glick in representing the state of Kansas.
A twin statue also will be installed at the America Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, in the northeastern part of Kansas, where she was born on July 24, 1897.
It’s only fitting that Earhart join the ranks of figures memorialized in bronze in our nation’s capital, as she was a record breaker and glass-ceiling shatterer whose adventures are still recognized nearly a century later.
She would become the first woman to cross the Atlantic by plane, as a passenger on June 17, 1928. In 1932, she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic as a pilot. Her awards include the American Distinguished Flying Cross and the Cross of the French Legion of Honor, according to the National Women’s History Museum.
She even was a women’s rights advocate in her personal life, as she kept her maiden name when she married George Putnam and viewed her marriage as an equal partnership, the museum said. And in 1929, she helped found the Ninety-Nines, an organization of female aviators.
Of course, Earhart’s legacy includes her untimely end: She and her plane disappeared in 1937 as she sought to become the first woman to fly around the world.
“Guided by Amelia’s legacy of perseverance, we are excited to finally bring Earhart’s statue to National Statuary Hall to honor her enduring impact as a world-renowned American aviator and advocate for women’s equal rights,” said Jacque Pregont, chair of the Amelia Earhart Statuary Hall Selection Committee and board member of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, in a statement. “Amelia’s statue will stand as an inspiring symbol — particularly for women and girls — to boldly pursue their dreams.”
We hope Earhart’s statue in Washington, D.C., will inspire girls and women in Kansas and beyond for generations to come.
