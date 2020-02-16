Laura Kelly, the Democratic governor of Kansas, is receiving attention for the appointments she made during her first year in office to various state boards, commissions and panels.
Specifically, Kelly has selected an equal number of men and women for the more than 200 boards, commissions, councils, task forces or advisory groups whose members are appointed by the governor.
“When it comes to making appointments to the state’s boards and commissions, I believe it is important that Kansas’ government truly recognizes and reflects the diversity and talent of Kansas residents and communities,” Kelly told the Lawrence Journal-World. “To activate that commitment, this year I made a conscious effort to appoint near-equal numbers of men and women to boards and commissions across the state.”
That effort has been commended by the Kansas City-based Women's Foundation.
"Bringing more diverse voices to the decision-making table not only makes government more diverse — it also makes government more effective," said Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of the Women's Foundation, in a statement.
And although we're well into the new year, it looks as though the governor has not slackened that goal. Last month, Kelly appointed Johnna Norton, executive director of the Mount Carmel Foundation in Pittsburg, to the state's Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board. Norton told the Pittsburg Morning Sun that she is excited for the opportunity to serve at the state level.
It makes no sense that just 37% of Kansas board seats a year ago were held by women when women make up half of the state population, and we applaud the governor for working to address that gap.
We hope this kind of thoughtfulness is at play in Missouri as well. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, last week announced his eight newest appointments to boards around the state, including the Clean Water Commission, the University of Missouri Board of Curators and the Drug Utilization Review Board. The appointments were reflective of gender parity: four men, four women.
The bottom line is that governmental bodies absolutely should reflect the communities they serve, in terms of gender makeup, racial makeup and other types of diversity. They will make better decisions when all voices are represented and heard, and democracy will function as it's supposed to when everyone has a seat at the table.
