The Kansas Legislature has approved sports betting — a move Missouri should make but has failed to get through a dysfunctional General Assembly. However, Kansas made a poor choice on how to use the revenue generated.
Kansas lawmakers Friday gave final approval to a measure that allows people in the state to use cellphone or computer apps to bet on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos or other locations chosen by each of the four casinos. The state would rake in a 10% tax on each bet.
However, the bill sends 80% of the revenues — perhaps $5 million a year — into a fund to provide incentives for professional sports teams to come to Kansas. And lawmakers have explicitly said they are coming for Kansas City, Missouri, teams. That is a bad idea.
Sports betting happens and will continue regardless of state prohibitions. Banning the practice just pushes it underground and funds an illicit economy. By approving and regulating it, the state reduces the risk of crime around the practice and collects revenue on it.
But that revenue should be funneled into essential areas of public good such as education, mental health or infrastructure, rather than diverting more tax money into funding sports teams. Tax dollars should not be spent making sports more lucrative and lining the pockets of owners, leagues and athletes.
Legislators saying that they’re going after Missouri teams is distasteful, and the practice is wasteful. We have said before that the scuffling across the state line in Kansas City wastes a lot of money and economic energy, while diverting windfalls of public funds into private hands in an effort to shift businesses back and forth. It is a lot of money and energy expended needlessly in an economy that is largely regional.
Missouri should consider legalizing sports betting but should use the money more wisely. Officials and lawmakers should also consider how to counter Kansas’ grab for the teams, but our state should not spend tax dollars to do it — though using dollars from a sports betting tax to counter Kansas’ attempt would have a certain poetry to it.
Any sports betting tax should include a significant portion — perhaps 10% — for public education on the risks of gambling, for related financial counseling and on treatment for those who develop a problem.
That is the responsible approach.
