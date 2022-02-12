More happy news for the heart of Joplin.
Work will soon begin on another historic building — the former Downtown YMCA is being converted into apartments at the same time and by the same people restoring the nearby Olivia Apartments.
The YMCA has been empty for a number of years, but one of the developers, Sawyer Smith, of Blue Haven Homes and Bykota LLC, told us last week that they have gotten the 101-year-old building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The next part of this project is to draw blueprints and start getting (building) permits,” Smith said.
When done, the $5 million renovation will turn the Downtown Y into 40 apartments.
Meanwhile, the Olivia could soon look very different. Next up are windows and the rebuilding of balconies, Smith told us.
The plan for that building is 43 apartments as well as commercial/restaurant space.
At the same time, work is progressing on the new Jasper County Courthouse and the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex. The complex, which will serve as a home for Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture, is set to open later this year. With its opening will come new theater, venue and gallery spaces for a variety of arts and entertainment events.
Need more? Dover Hill Elementary School on North Main is another significant investment in the area.
There is tremendous momentum downtown, when you consider the investments also made by business and boutique owners. Voters will get an opportunity in April to build on that momentum, too, when they are asked to support a bond issue to finance a $25 million renovation of Memorial Hall.
This may be the most significant period of investment downtown in decades. Let’s keep the momentum rolling.
