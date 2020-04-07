Decisions Friday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw to issue stay-at-home orders will help save lives.
How effective they will be is up to us.
The state's decision already is offering a glimmer of hope and was reflected in the most widely used model for the pandemic peak in the United States.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle built a model that takes into account information from World Health Organization websites, national and local governments, information on hospital capacity and use, and implementation of social distancing policies in the various states to determine when the peak of the pandemic will hit the nation at large.
That will be April 15 — one week from today, according to the survey.
It's just one model, but it is the one being used by the White House, and it also forecasts total deaths nationally before this round abates at 81,766.
We pray it is wrong on that estimate.
It also revised Missouri's peak forward, to April 19, with 352 deaths projected.
That's a dramatic improvement over the earlier forecast for Missouri, which had the state's peak hitting May 21 and projected the number of Missouri deaths at 1,290. But still, 352 deaths is 10 times as many deaths as the state was reporting over the weekend.
In that forecast, Missouri also was the last state in the nation to peak.
The Globe reported the institute's warning that its estimates are based on the assumption that residents will follow recommended social distancing policies and stay-at-home orders.
It's with that in mind that we urge local residents to treat both the governor's and mayor's stay-at-home orders seriously.
Dr. Charles Murray, the institute’s director, said in a statement: “The trajectory of the pandemic will change — and dramatically for the worse — if people ease up on social distancing or relax with other precautions."
Every step we take helps flatten the curve.
Now is when discipline matters most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.