Lawmakers should act to make early voting and greater voter accessibility the norm in Missouri and across the nation.
Despite a pandemic, a record number of voters went to the polls in this year’s presidential election. Part of the turnout was driven by voter engagement. Voters on both sides were energized and motivated to go to the polls in a hotly contested presidential race.
But nearly every state did something to make voting easier during the pandemic, whether that was easing restrictions on voting by mail, expanding early voting or through a variety of other steps to make it easier for all registered voters to cast their ballots.
Here in Missouri, mail-in voting was made available to all registered voters, but the law required that the ballot envelope must be notarized unless the voter is at heightened risk of COVID-19. Those at higher risk from the coronavirus were not required to use a notary to cast their ballot.
But Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he sees no reason — despite the ongoing pandemic — to extend the law set to expire at the end of the year, allowing the state’s increased voting access to come to an end.
Lawmakers should change that.
Missourians are busy. Our lives are increasingly complicated: Many voters work more than one job; many families have a single parent at home; in a majority of two-parent families, both parents work; children are often involved in multiple activities; and many adults are caregivers for older family members. Couple those factors with the fact that voting is on a weekday and Election Day isn’t a holiday, and many voters find it very difficult to break away from their personal responsibilities to fulfill their most important civic responsibility.
“Voters — people in general — have busy lives, they work different schedules,” Jennifer Morrell, who oversaw the shift to mail-in balloting in Utah’s Weber County, told NPR recently. “I think suddenly when you give them the opportunity to vote in a way that is convenient, I think they do want to see that become the status quo.”
The election was well run here and produced a landslide for Republicans across the state. It is time to let go of partisan arguments against increased access to the ballot.
Access increases voter participation, which makes our representative democracy more accurately represent the will of the electorate. Lawmakers should allow no-excuses absentee balloting in Missouri; everyone eligible to vote should be able to do so by mail. Early in-person voting should be expanded and should be available on one or more weekend days prior to the election.
We have tried greater access here in Missouri. It went well. We liked it.
It is time to make it permanent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.