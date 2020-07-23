Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday was doing damage control following a misleading and even dangerous remark he made last week about schoolchildren and COVID-19.
“These kids got to get back to school,” Parson said last Friday. “They’re at the lowest risk possible and if they do get COVID-19 — which they will, and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals, they’re not going to have to sit in doctors’ offices. They’re going to go home, and they’re gonna get over it and most of it all proves out to be that way if you look at the science of it.”
That remark seemed cavalier in the midst of a pandemic resurgence, and dismissive of parents’ and community concerns.
In a statement on Tuesday, Missouri National Education Association President Phil Murray said, “Gov. Parson’s statement demonstrates a callous disregard for the suffering of children and the safety of the parents, grandparents, educators and students that will be put at risk if schools are reopened with improper plans and protections.”
His likely opponent in November, Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, said the governor showed “stunning ignorance.”
While most children may not get seriously ill, a number will. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports pediatric COVID-19 cases “might be less severe than cases in adults” and the symptoms might be different. But in a CDC review of initial data, about 6% of the kids testing positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized; only about a quarter of those had a known underlying condition. Missouri has about 917,900 public school students; 6% of that number is 55,074 children. What if one of them is yours?
Fatalities of infected children are rare, but they happen. Further, the science around COVID-19 is far from settled; our understanding of the disease is incomplete. There have been serious inflammatory disorders affecting some children after infection with the coronavirus. Physicians and researchers also think there may be serious long-term effects from the disease.
Then there are adult teachers, administrators, bus drivers, lunchroom workers, and maintenance and cleaning staff at risk. And children go home to their parents, grandparents or some other adult caregiver. Any of those adults are subject to infection by a child who may not appear ill.
Parson made a point Wednesday of saying he and his family all attended public school, and that his daughter teaches at a public school, as a way to emphasize his concern.
He also said he “didn’t do a good job of explaining” his point, and later in Wednesday’s comments, added,“We need to do everything we can to make it safe when they go back to school, and that we are ready when the day comes and somebody comes in and they test positive.”
Public schools are vital for our state. Education is the key to our future. We are willing to give the governor the benefit of the doubt given his stated desire to get kids back to school. Our leaders sometimes say things off the cuff that are ill-considered. While in-person schooling is vital, so is safety.
We welcome his clarification, but the best use of his and other leaders’ time would be spending the few weeks we have left crafting the safest possible path for our children and communities as we return to schools.
