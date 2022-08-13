This one is for all of you kids and teens out there: Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re too young to make a difference.
For some inspiration, check out these real-life change-makers who have been featured in the Globe recently:
• In December, we brought you the story of Nora Beachner, then 5 years old and the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals champion. She and family members collected nearly 2,000 pounds of walnuts and turned it into a $400 check to Freeman Health System, the only CMN hospital in the Joplin area. That $400 morphed into more than $20,000 as local businesses and individuals rallied around Nora, who had been diagnosed with precocious puberty at 9 months old.
• In June, we wrote about sisters Alizeh and Sania Hammad, incoming seniors at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. They developed Sate Crate, a free food pantry stocked with nonperishables to be placed at the front gate of the Islamic Society of Joplin, 1805 W. 32nd St. The siblings told us they wanted to do their part in eradicating hunger in the region after witnessing the number of Afghanistan refugees resettling in the region who need support services.
• Most recently, we told you about Annabella Keith, 8, of Southwest City, who worked with her parents to hold a bake sale in front of her library in July and collected $683. She presented those funds this month to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States in Joplin, which provides temporary lodging for families of seriously ill children and ill expectant mothers.
Not convinced yet that these young pioneers could be you? See what Jerri Sargent, the Ronald McDonald House program manager, said when she received Annabella’s donation: “This bake sale will not only help provide comfort and care for families with children in the hospital, but it will also encourage Annabella and other young people to continue giving back, knowing that they can make a difference in their community.”
You can make a real, tangible impact on your city, your school, your neighborhood. We hope that you take some inspiration from these stories, and your community will support you along the way.
