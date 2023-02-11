Republican lawmakers in Missouri have made clear what their top priority is this spring, and though the legislative session is barely a month old, they’ve wasted no time in moving bills through.
The GOP is working to restrict the initiative petition process in Missouri. Currently, signatures from 8% of voters in six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts are needed to put a proposed constitutional change on the ballot for a statewide vote. It takes 51% of votes to amend the state constitution.
Voters have used this process multiple times in recent years to approve issues that the Legislature had repeatedly ignored, including an expansion of Medicaid and the legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana.
But Republican lawmakers, arguing that it’s too easy to enshrine policies in the constitution, have put forth several proposals that would make it harder for people to put measures to a public vote and would increase the percentage of votes needed to pass petitioner-led constitutional amendments.
At least four of these proposals have already been speedily voted out of committee and are now being considered by the state House, despite testimony against them and a promise of opposition by the Missouri Association of Realtors, according to Missouri Independent.
What’s more, some state representatives have resorted to chicanery to make these proposals more palatable to otherwise skeptical voters. One bill finalized by the state House would require the ballot language submitted to voters on the initiative petition process to say it would “allow only citizens of the United States to qualify as legal voters,” the Missouri Independent reported.
The state constitution already limits the right to vote to U.S. citizens. So what’s the reason for this language other than throwing a little red meat to some voters in the state?
“I couldn’t tell you,” said House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, when asked why the citizen-voting question was placed at the top of the ballot summary, the Independent reported.
There’s a reason the initiative petition process exists, and it’s because Missouri is a state where residents have the right to vote, to make their voices heard and to effect change. Initiative petitions are a tool Missourians can use to impact their government when they believe their elected officials aren’t listening to them, and the current system works the way it’s supposed to.
If lawmakers in this state don’t wish to be perceived as the sole decision-making authority, trampling on the rights of residents, and if they still hold true to the democratic values on which this country was founded, they won’t let these bills go any further.
They would let them die on the House floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.