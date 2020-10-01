It’s astonishing that there are still attempts to censor or ban books from libraries and other public places.
And yet every September, the American Library Association issues its annual list of the year’s most challenged books in recognition of Banned Books Week.
This year, the group is taking a look back at the past decade. Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” tops the list as the most banned and challenged book from 2010 to 2019 for objections to its explicit language and depictions of drug use. The decade list overall is a mixture of old standards such as Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and more recent works such as Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and Suzanne Collins’ multimillion selling “The Hunger Games.”
Challenges have been made over the years over objections to all sorts of perceived issues, such as LGBTQ+ content, sexual references, religious viewpoints, content that addresses racism and police brutality, and profanity. The trend in recent years, librarians have noted, is challenges to books by people of color and books from the LGBTQ+ community.
It’s one thing to decide you don’t want to read a particular book because you believe it doesn’t align with your system of beliefs or because you disagree with the content. It’s another issue entirely to try to prevent others from reading it.
This kind of censorship — attempts to challenge or outright ban books from our school and public libraries — doesn’t belong in a democracy. The First Amendment — guaranteeing the freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly and petition — gives us the right to hear all sides of issues and to make our own judgments, to speak, publish, read and view what we want without fear of interference from the government.
Trying to challenge or ban books doesn’t just limit others’ ability to exercise their freedoms and broaden their horizons through other viewpoints. It also can have a damaging effect. Imagine banning a book on the basis that its LGBTQ+ characters are “problematic” or “wrong.” What message are you sending to the very real LGBTQ+ members of our community?
Kudos to the librarians, booksellers, teachers, authors, journalists and others who won’t back down when they’re challenged, and who continue to promote books and materials of all kinds for the public. We encourage everyone to pick up a banned book this week and give it a read.
