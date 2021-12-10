In a time when state lawmakers have countless issues requesting their attention from constituents, we are particularly grateful that Rep. Lane Roberts has opted to keep his eyes on a subject that too often gets little more than some purple ribbons displayed during the month of October: domestic violence.
Roberts, a Republican from Joplin and the city’s former police chief, has prefiled legislation for the 2022 session that would establish additional protections for assault victims and eliminate avenues of exploitation.
Specifically, the bill as currently written aims to:
• Allow victims to testify on camera instead of going to court in person.
• Prevent the perpetrator from pleading ignorance or failing to appear after receiving notice from the court for a protection order.
• Protect personal information by not disclosing the home or workplace addresses of victims and their witnesses when testifying in court, unless it’s found necessary by the court.
• Hold the perpetrator responsible for attorney’s fees throughout and after judgment.
Local victims advocates have praised Roberts’ dedication to improving the laws around domestic violence, saying that perpetrators often look for loopholes (like the ones Roberts hopes to close with his bill) in order to keep abusing their victim and evading punishment.
In fact, Roberts’ dedication to the subject predates this prefiled legislation. During the 2021 session, he successfully proposed a bill that tightens the state’s stalking laws, allows for orders of protection to be extended for up to a lifetime; includes pets in protection orders; and modifies the definition of “stalking” to include the use of technology such as social media, GPS or the use of third parties. These modifications became law in June.
Roberts clearly takes his position as an elected public servant seriously. Instead of being dragged down by politics or hot-button issues that polarize voters, he has focused on a very real problem in his state and in his own community: One in three women will experience domestic violence or sexual assault in her lifetime, and an average of 205 calls are made per day to domestic violence hotlines across Missouri, according to local and state experts.
To be clear, many advocates and nonprofits have been working for decades in the trenches to help eradicate domestic violence, and they should be supported more frequently than just when Domestic Violence Awareness Month rolls around every October.
But Roberts’ ability to effect change happens to be seen publicly through public policy, and we appreciate his willingness to stand up for this issue. There should be no reason his legislation can’t be passed this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.