Based on the latest data about call volume, it seems as though the new 988 hotline number for mental health calls has been a great success in the roughly six months since it launched.
The concept of the new number, which was created through bipartisan legislation in 2020, is similar to that of 911 — but specifically for suicide and mental health crises rather than general emergencies. The goal is that a caller is connected, 24/7, with a crisis specialist when dialing 988 and can get immediate help with the crisis that he or she is facing.
Since the number went live last summer, the volume of calls has been “well beyond what we anticipated,” according to the assistant secretary for mental health and substance use in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The same trend has been seen locally, according to Ozark Center, the branch of Freeman Health System that is one of six call centers answering 988 calls in Missouri.
From July 2021 to June 2022, prior to the implementation of 988, Ozark Center handled an average of 54.3 calls per month, officials said. From July 16 to Nov. 30 of last year, in the months immediately after 988 went into effect, the average number of monthly calls jumped to 98.7, they said.
All of this is good news.
It’s actually a positive that the number of calls to the mental health hotline has increased in the past few months. That is evidence that people are taking their mental health seriously and are reaching out when they believe they need help. That people are calling 988 in greater numbers is also evidence, perhaps, that the stigma around mental health issues is lessening.
It’s also good because suicide is entirely preventable if someone has the right tools, like being connected to a specialist for support. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34, but studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most callers feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed and more hopeful.
Finally, this is good because callers in mental health emergencies are being routed to trained counselors who can help with those specific crises, potentially averting further danger. In some cases nationally, calling 911 during such emergencies resulted in harm or even death to the person suffering the crisis because police or other first responders didn’t know how to handle them.
Thousands of people locally, and likely millions across the country, have taken control of their lives and sought professional help by calling 988 when they were at their lowest.
If you are suffering from thoughts of suicide or any other type of mental health crisis, don’t be afraid to join them. Call 988 now.
