Vernal "Pooch" Caldwell, 87, a life-long Monett, MO resident, went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 16, 2020. Pooch was born on April 27, 1932, the son of Otto and Lura Means-Caldwell. Pooch married his high school sweetheart on October 9, 1954, in Monett. They were married for 54 y…