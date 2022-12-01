Lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson’s administration will set priorities this year on how to spend more than $6 billion in surplus cash; they should prioritize fixing state shortfalls in meeting the needs of Missourians.
First, as reported in these pages, Missouri faces a staffing crisis that leaves families and foster children in danger. More than half of the frontline staff in the Children’s Division at the start of the last fiscal year left by the end of the year.
Helping Missouri’s troubled families and ensuring the safety of our state’s at-risk children should be a top priority. Solving such challenges is tough, but we elect those who represent us to guard the safety and welfare of our most vulnerable residents.
Missouri state employees are among the lowest paid in the nation. The state reports the number of applicants for Children’s Division job postings has fallen dramatically and caseloads have risen. That combination is a huge stumbling block on the path to improvement.
Further, schools in our state are chronically underfunded. Our state is 49th nationally in the level of state funding for public schools according to a 2021 state auditor’s report, and funding has been largely stagnant for years.
The dearth of state funding — nationally, the average level of state aid to schools is about 45%, but Missouri’s is about 32% — is something lawmakers should remedy. State aid is consistent on a per-pupil basis between school districts, but property taxes vary wildly between districts. School districts in wealthy areas are well-funded, even in Missouri. But those in poorer communities, in inner-city areas and in rural areas such as ours often struggle.
Funding in part should support teacher salaries. Missouri ranks 47th in average teacher pay and second to last in the nation in starting salaries at $33,234. Hard to hire and retain teachers in Southwest Missouri when they have states a short drive away with significantly better pay.
Schools saw a boost when lawmakers included $214 million to cover the full state obligation for student transportation, but that was simply living up to an obligation lawmakers failed to meet for years.
We can do better. Parson should lead the charge to ensure we will.
Finally, the question of access to mental health must be addressed. Mental health is in the news a lot — cited as the root cause of many a crisis — but while lawmakers are quick to identify it as a problem, they are often slow to fund lasting solutions.
Mental health care isn’t an issue that should be subject to partisan bickering. Many with mental health problems end up homeless or in jails, contributing to broader problems with large societal costs. Failing to provide needed care costs us all.
Lawmakers and the administration will begin the legislative year with their own wish lists; they should look to this needs list first.
