It is time for Missouri to end the use of gas chambers to euthanize pets.
Most shelters have already stopped using carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide gas on companion animals, but a few gas chambers remain in shelters in the state.
No dog or cat should spend its final moments gasping for breath as it is intentionally suffocated by shelter workers. A bill by state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. The bill would also prohibit euthanasia by gunshots, clubbing unwanted animals or other methods the American Veterinary Medical Association deems less than humane. Shelters would be limited to euthanasia using sodium pentobarbital or a substance that is “clinically proven to be as humane.” Schwadron said the law is only intended to govern treatment of companion animals and not livestock.
Death using carbon dioxide can be slow. “It can take upwards of 30 minutes to kill an animal this way, and we’ve seen examples in some of these gas chambers where the animals just panicked and tried to claw their way out and ripped their claws out,” Schwadron said. “In the last moments of this animal’s life, it was scared, it was panicked, it was worried, and that’s not the way any animal should have to go.”
Most states have already eliminated this practice. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “Realizing that we are one of three states that still allow this practice, it’s time to end that.”
Jefferson City and Poplar Bluff are the only public shelters that still have gas chambers for animals. Jefferson City reports it does not use gas to euthanize dogs or cats, but finds the chamber useful because animal control officers can euthanize injured wild animals without needing a veterinarian. Poplar Bluff officials say that shelter only uses the chamber for injured or very sick animals.
Given that shelters have largely stopped using this method of killing pets, it should be a simple matter to eliminate the practice of suffocating unwanted, abandoned, sick or injured pets — most shelters have already figured out they are better off without it.
It is sad that any companion animals are euthanized, but if we must do so, it should be in the most humane way practical.
Area lawmakers should support Schwadon’s measure.
