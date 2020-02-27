A bill led by state Rep. Bob Bromley, R-Carl Junction, is getting some traction in Jefferson City, and we think lawmakers need to push it through.
Bromley is the sponsor of House Bill 1488, which would require all DWI offenders to attend a victim impact panel.
In Missouri, currently, it’s discretionary, with some judges requiring the panels but not all; Bromley’s bill would mandate it statewide.
It has now passed the Missouri House and awaits Senate approval.
“By placing offenders face-to-face with people whose lives have been permanently changed by a substance-impaired driver, we are showing them the results of their actions, that there are consequences,” Bromley said in a statement. “Victim impact panels provide offenders with the understanding that drunk driving is a choice that impacts the lives of innocent people and is 100 percent preventable.”
A couple of studies have found that these panels have had success.
“Rearrest rates of DUI offenders who attended a VIP presentation as part of their sentencing were compared with an equivalent comparison group who did not have the VIP presentation,” one study noted. “Arrest records of offenders were searched and rearrest rates were calculated for the periods 0-6 months, 7-12 months, and 0-12 months after the arrest. Results: ... rearrest rates were lower for the VIP group than the comparison group in all categories. Three categories where the differences were significant and of the greatest magnitude were white men, ages 26-35 years, and one prior DUI arrest. ... Conclusions: After considering alternative explanations for the results, we conclude that the VIPs can be a cost-effective way of reducing the probability of rearrest in DUI offenders. When costs of DUI in human misery and dollars are considered, the potential benefits of large-scale implementation of VIP programs appear to be well worth the effort.”
Mothers Against Drunk Driving has been a proponent of these panels and notes that they also offer a “healing opportunity” for victims. They are not intended to take the place of sanctions and penalties, by the way, but to supplement them.
We recognize that driving while impaired is a serious, complex problem that requires lots of approaches — how about lowering the blood alcohol content in Missouri for the general population to 0.5 percent? — and we also understand that these panels won’t reach every one, but it’s one step we can take to get to MADD’s goal of “no more victims.”
