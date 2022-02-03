The Missouri Capitol was host to about 100 protesters, including a few lawmakers, on Monday as they opposed the Senate confirmation of the state’s governor-appointed health director. Their messaging, the opposition of vaccines, masks and mandates, was loud and clear. Images show that a banner was hung in the rotunda that falsely claimed COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than the virus.
Go back in time to January, and the Capitol hosted Dr. Douglas Frank, who had been invited to speak there by some lawmakers. Frank’s claims of a secret algorithm, along with other false claims of voter fraud seeking to undermine President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, have been widely discredited.
Now let’s go back to last fall, when the state Capitol hosted messaging of another kind: an exhibit built by students in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s public history program that explored the history of LGBTQ+ rights in Missouri. After it had been on display for only a few days, it was removed from the Capitol entirely because of complaints from some lawmakers — at least two of the same lawmakers, from Lamar and Branson, who had been involved in the rally with Frank.
Why are state lawmakers determining which messages deserve to be heard in the Missouri Capitol, a public building and seat of the state’s government?
Why have a few lawmakers decided that false claims of widespread voter fraud and vaccine deaths overriding virus deaths are more worthy of being broadcast in the Capitol than a history exhibit about real Missouri people?
Why use the Capitol to promote misinformation while restricting access to something that aims to educate others?
These elected officials are simply in the wrong.
By shutting down some viewpoints and promoting others in such a public space, they are trampling on people’s First Amendment freedoms of speech and expression.
By supporting the anti-vaccine protesters and election deniers over a history exhibit, they make clear that they value false information above truth.
Moreover, they have taken it upon themselves to choose what Missourians should hear and see, and what they shouldn’t. That kind of control and censorship is deeply concerning in a democracy, where access to information and freedom of thought are critical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.