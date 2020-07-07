As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area and across the country — the U.S. recently recorded more than 50,000 new cases in a single day — information about where and how the virus is spreading is more important than ever.
That’s why we are grateful to the Lawrence County Health Department. The county hasn’t reported the kinds of numbers yet that Jasper and Newton have, but it has consistently announced new cases with details about where the infected individuals might have been before their diagnosis.
Look at a news release from July 1 that announced three new cases for a countywide total of 40. County health officials noted that one of the cases attended a church service at Monett Church of the Nazarene on June 28 while asymptomatic and masked, and they’ve asked all who attended that service to monitor for symptoms.
Or go back a few more days and check out the news release from June 29, when the county announced its first death in addition to four new cases. Health officials provided a list of dates, ranging from June 23 to June 26, and locations, including restaurants and businesses in Marionville, Aurora and Springfield, that infected individuals had traveled to prior to testing positive for COVID-19.
This is exactly what we want from our local health departments. How easy it is for residents to take charge of their health when they know they might have been exposed.
Divulging this kind of information also, it seems to us, would make it easier for county health officials to perform contact tracing. People in the community would self-identify their possible exposure and report to the health department rather than health officials trying to track down people who had been exposed.
We again implore health departments in Jasper and Newton counties and the city of Joplin to release this kind of information to the public.
To be clear, we appreciate the daily — or near daily — case updates from our local health departments. And we certainly understand that your staffs are working extremely hard around the clock just to keep up with the rising numbers. It’s a tough situation, requiring a lot of time and resources from your staff members.
But the standard right now should be more information, not less.
More information about where and how the virus is spreading will help us all.
