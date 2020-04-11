The world lost two musical greats in the past couple of weeks. Both men, though very different, are worthy of remembrance, and their songs continue to touch our lives even though they’re gone.
Most recently, a gravel-voiced songwriter who spoke with humor and insight of the triumphs, sorrow and ridiculousness of the human condition took his leave, another victim of the deadly pandemic taking too many now.
John Prine was a folk artist with a bit of a country edge, who wrote with an economy of language that managed to paint potent word pictures in a few loving strokes.
Prine reminded us to mourn our American “Paradise” because “Mister Peabody’s coal train has hauled it away,” while labeling the desecration “the progress of man.”
He told us “Old people just grow lonesome, waiting for someone to say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’” And he reminded us to take the time to do just that.
We hope Prine will do just what he said: “When I get to heaven, I’m gonna shake God’s hand, thank him for more blessings than one man can stand,” because Prine’s music blessed his listeners.
But first of the songwriters to go was a man of soul whose biggest song has become something of a balm for our time.
Bill Withers wrote and performed a series of soul and rhythm and blues hits in the 1970s that showed us that — with eyes full of love — it could always be a “Lovely Day.”
At an earlier time of conspiracy theories, low trust and high conflict, he reminded us: “before you start to show your indignation about a situation, you ought to take it all in and check it all out.”
Withers is most remembered for “Lean on Me,” a song that many have drawn on for inspiration during the COVID-19 crisis. YouTube is full of covers of the anthem performed by people, including the doctors, nurses and other health care workers so burdened and endangered at this time, who see the song as a way to share the load and buoy one another.
As Withers wrote: “You just call on me brother, when you need a hand. We all need somebody to lean on.”
Who are you leaning on? Who are you uplifting? Let us know.
