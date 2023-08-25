What do you know about Ireland?
Maybe something about St. Patrick’s Day or rolling hills of green. Perhaps you’ve heard of the legend associated with kissing the Blarney Stone or the myth that the Irish are all redheads.
If you need some refreshing or correcting of your Ireland knowledge (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?), check out the events scheduled this fall at Missouri Southern State University through its annual themed semester, a component of its mission of international education.
Ireland was selected as the focus of the themed semester this year for many reasons, MSSU officials said. It’s one of the most open and export-driven economies in the world; in fact, last year its economy grew at 12.2%, the fastest on the European continent.
It’s also a country that has had profound impacts in the U.S. Nearly 10% of the population claims Irish heritage, and cultural icons such as author Oscar Wilde of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” fame, Guinness beer and, yes, St. Patrick’s Day are well known here.
Ireland even produced one of Joplin’s most prominent residents: Thomas Connor, who was born in 1847 in County Kerry and immigrated to the U.S. as a boy with his family to escape the potato famine. He earned his wealth through banking, real estate, saloons, and lead and zinc mining, according to Allen Merriam, a retired MSSU professor, and Chad Stebbins, director of MSSU’s Institute of International Studies. His name is perhaps best associated with the Connor Hotel, the iconic Joplin landmark that he built in 1908.
Whatever your interest in Ireland is, chances are that the themed semester will offer you something.
There are lectures about the Great Famine, Ireland’s economics, Typhoid Mary, Irish art, Gaelic games, Irish roots in Latin America and much more. You’ll be able to get a taste of Irish cuisine and hear Irish-inspired music through live performances. A film festival will screen great movies about Ireland or from Irish filmmakers. Book clubs will read popular novels by Irish authors, and an art exhibition will explore Irish artistic expression.
Perhaps the biggest draw will be a Nov. 16 visit by Colm Tóibín, author of the historical novel “Brooklyn.” Related events will be a screening of the 2015 film starring Saoirse Ronan, and the author signing copies of his book.
For a full schedule of events, go to mssu.edu. Most are free and open to the public.
We are a better community when we learn about other places, understanding their history and culture and knowing how we all fit into the same world. It makes us more open-minded and more tolerant of others, which are key to living in an increasingly global society.
Actually traveling to these places for firsthand learning isn’t an option for many people, so having the country brought to us is the next best thing. Take advantage of that and make plans to attend an Ireland semester event or two.
