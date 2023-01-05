If you watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football in stunned silence, you’re not alone.
But what would you do if that happened to someone next to you while you’re shopping for groceries in Walmart, or as you’re dropping your child off at school, or during a family gathering? What if someone next to you just collapsed because their heart had stopped beating?
You don’t have to feel helpless — and, in fact, you can be trained in a simple technique that could save that person’s life.
“Everybody can learn how to do CPR,” Dr. Ken Stewart, assistant professor of primary care at KCU-Joplin, told the Globe this week.
CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an emergency lifesaving procedure that manually helps the heart of a cardiac arrest patient keep pumping blood until first responders arrive. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.
Unfortunately, only about 46% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital get the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.
We all can help change that. CPR is simple to learn, and several national organizations offer training to guide you in the correct way to perform it.
Find a training course near you via the American Heart Association at cpr.heart.org or the American Red Cross at redcross.org/take-a-class/cpr. You’ll also find a number of resources, including videos and booklets, about CPR at both websites.
CPR classes are also offered periodically at the Joplin Family Y.
Another tool that is effective is the AED, or automated external defibrillator. The device can send an electrical shock to a stopped heart in order to restore functionality, and 9 in 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive a shock from an AED in the first minute live.
With 10,000 cardiac arrests annually in the workplace, the American Heart Association advocates for increased training and public access to AEDs. Workplaces and public spaces in the Joplin area can join that initiative by making AEDs available for use in emergency cases and hosting campaigns to ensure people know how to use them.
