April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network is pushing forward the theme “HEAL together” in order to encourage survivors and their communities to join efforts in healing from trauma.
Sexual assault is a crime that is underreported and underprosecuted, according to research, yet it is incredibly prevalent.
Approximately 1 in 5, or an estimated 25.5 million, women in the U.S. report a completed or attempted rape at some point in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. About 2.6% of U.S. men, an estimated 2.8 million, experienced completed or attempted rape victimization in their lifetime, the group says.
In the Southwest Missouri region, more than 1,300 individuals sought services for sexual assault last year, said Ashley Shead, program director for Lafayette House.
What can be done to turn those numbers around and prevent sexual assault, a key goal of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, is probably another editorial for another day. For today, let’s focus on another critical goal: what we can do to help those who have been assaulted.
What does it look like to HEAL together? According to RAINN, here are some tips to keep in mind:
• Have resources at the ready. Be prepared to direct a survivor to people and places that can help them work through their assault. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7, confidential and free at 800-656-HOPE and online.rainn.org. Locally, Lafayette House in Joplin can be reached at 800-416-1772 and lafayettehouse.org; Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg, Kansas, can be reached at 620-231-8692 or 800-794-9148 and safehousecrisiscenter.org.
• Educate yourself to be trauma-informed. Understand what trauma is and its impact; recognize the signs, symptoms and effects of trauma; and know how to respond to and support the needs of survivors.
Examples of trauma-informed responses include “Thank you for sharing your experience with me,” “I believe you,” “I’m sorry this happened to you” and “I am here for you.” Allow their healing process to take as long as they need. Respond with care, empathy, and sensitivity.
Don’t blame or criticize their reactions and don’t dismiss their experiences and feelings.
When responding to their experience, only give advice when asked and support their decisions of what they feel is best for them at the time.
• Advocate for survivors. Get involved in local and national efforts to support survivors and end sexual violence. Raise awareness on sexual violence in your community. Work toward preventing sexual violence through educating yourself and educating your community. Reach out to your local rape crisis center and inquire about volunteering as an advocate. Engage in volunteer or career opportunities to answer telephone calls and chats with an anti-sexual violence organization to provide support to survivors during their healing journey. Take part in initiatives like Take Back the Night, marches, performances and speaking events.
• Listen to survivor voices. When survivors share their story with you, respecting their experience and the diversity they bring is important. Use survivor-centered language and express compassion. Remind the survivor that they are not to blame. Let the survivor know that you are there for them and willing to listen to their story if they are comfortable sharing it. Acknowledge that the experience has affected their life.
