We need to teach our children skills to understand their world and succeed in it; we are falling short in that responsibility.
Test scores in history and civics have fallen according to the Nation’s Report Card for eighth grade students in the U.S.; the scores are the lowest since this testing started in 1994. The results show an increasing number of students lack a basic understanding of either subject.
There are a number of reasons that are cited as contributing to the poor showing: the lingering effects of the pandemic, including remote learning; lower attendance and mental health impacts on students; the fact that many students don’t take — and many schools don’t offer — civics classes; disrupted family lives; teacher shortages and measures to allow those without certification to teach to fill the gap; and the controversies and challenges that move educators away from focusing on history.
The poor scores shouldn’t be surprising for Missourians, given that statewide test scores have been low.
Student performance has fallen in recent years and less than half of students in our public and charter schools are proficient or advanced in English. Scores are even lower in math. Student scores at area schools follow the same trend.
English scores are deeply reflective of reading abilities. We believe the test scores on history and civics are dragged down by deficiencies in reading. Students can’t understand history and civics if they can’t read fluently. Learning depends on literacy.
There has been a bushel basket of controversies regarding public education in recent years; the merit of each has been the subject of fiery debates. Most miss the key point and serve as a distraction to education’s most important issue. For our kids to be able to learn, they must learn to read well. All education, including in math, is dependent upon it. We aren’t getting that job done.
Missouri needs to support and reward good teachers. We need to pay them well and recognize the value of the job they do. We must fully fund public schools across our state.
We should celebrate books and reading. We need to encourage parents to be involved in reading to babies, toddlers and young children. We need to support parental involvement in children’s academic pursuits, helping them to be engaged and connected.
Finally, we need to celebrate success in academics — for schools, students and families.
A free public education is vital to the success of our people and our nation. Too often we allow ourselves to be distracted from its core purpose and value.
