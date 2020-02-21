State Rep. Ben Baker, a Republican from Neosho, has brought back legislation to authorize Bible classes in public schools.
His bill would allow a school district to offer electives in the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament and the New Testament. Such courses would include "the contents, history, literary style and structure, and influences on society," according to the bill's summary language. The bill also would require "religious neutrality" by mandating that schools not endorse, promote or favor a particular religion.
The measure is similar to legislation introduced by Baker last year that progressed through the House but died in the Senate. Law experts told us at the time that Bible instruction in a historical or literary context is already legal for Missouri schools, but Baker believed the bill offered clarity to schools that might have been apprehensive about doing so.
We were opposed to this proposal last year, and we remain opposed to it now. Bible instruction belongs on Sunday mornings, at churches and other houses of worship, not in the public classroom.
Moreover, teachers and students have enough subjects demanding their time. Schools in Missouri are currently graded on a variety of objectives for accreditation, including how many students are proficient or demonstrate growth in core subjects, take advanced classes or show mastery of technical skills, and it seems to us that their efforts should be devoted to those goals in order to prepare students for higher education or the workforce.
We also worry that this bill infringes on the rights of religious minorities. Where is the legislation that says it's OK for schools to offer electives on the Quran for our Muslim students, or the Vedas texts for our Hindu students? By highlighting only one religion, the bill makes a bold statement that Christianity courses are OK, while what's left unsaid is that courses on other religions aren't.
The bill was given a public hearing on Tuesday, and it remains in the House's Elementary and Secondary Education Committee — where it should stay.
It's bad policy for the state.
