U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, has once again shown us that he understands the importance of national service.
The U.S. House and Senate earlier this month came to an agreement on a final appropriations package for fiscal year 2020, and it includes $1.1 billion for the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that administers national service programs including AmeriCorps and Senior Corps.
The bill from Labor, Health and Human Services, a committee that Blunt chairs in the Senate, includes a $20 million increase over the current fiscal year as well as:
• $428.5 million for AmeriCorps State and National, an increase of $3.5 million.
• $32.5 million for AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, an increase of $500,000
• $93.3 million for AmeriCorps VISTA, an increase of $1 million.
• $118.8 million for the Foster Grandparent Program, an increase of $7.9 million.
• $50.8 million for the Senior Companion Program, an increase of $4 million.
• $51.35 million for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, an increase of $1 million.
“The bipartisan deal is crucial for the countless large and small communities across the country that rely on AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members to tackle some of our nation’s biggest challenges through service focused on education, opioid addiction, disaster relief and recovery, veterans and military families," said AnnMaura Connolly, president of Voices for National Service, in a statement.
Joplin knows the "disaster relief and recovery" piece all too well. Following the May 2011 tornado, AmeriCorps was instrumental in helping Joplin clean up and rebuild itself. Our community certainly would not be where it is today without the countless hours worked by those staff members and volunteers.
An AmeriCorps program has also been in place in Purdy in Barry County for years, connecting reading coaches with elementary schoolchildren to help them boost their literacy skills and prepare them for high school and beyond.
Our thanks to lawmakers, led by Blunt, for not only maintaining adequate funding levels for national service programs but also for upping their budgets. We understand it's not easy to find ways to increase funding in a time when penny-pinching may be necessary, but we appreciate your prioritization of programs that make a difference.
