Tar Creek offers so many lessons, to us and to the rest of the country — if only we would listen:
• FIRST LESSON: The cost of cleaning up our environment is much higher than the cost of protecting it in the first place.
Taxpayers have spent at least $300 million cleaning up the former mining area in Northeast Oklahoma, and nearly $100 million more is committed for the next five years. Add in the tens of millions spent to clean up Missouri and Kansas portions of the Tri-State Mining District and we're approaching — if we haven't topped it already — a half-billion dollars.
With more — much more — remediation to be done in all three states.
• SECOND LESSON: The pesky questions must always be asked.
We are all now aware of just what lead and other heavy metals do in the environment and to the human body, and while those hard-rock miners may not have heard of blood-lead levels or known that lead exposure lowers IQ in children and causes premature births, they could have and should have known better.
The sad truth is that these mining towns were boomtowns, and when the boom was on, no one wanted to let pesky questions about environmental damage and human health risks get in the way. Those kinds of questions should always get in the way.
• FINAL LESSON: Sometimes, we cannot undo the damage.
That may be the hard truth of Tar Creek. Forty years ago, water loaded with heavy metals began surfacing from underground mine workings near Commerce. Here we are, four decades (and $300 million later), and Tar Creek and other bodies of water within the Superfund Site remain heavily polluted.
While some mine water discharges are captured and treated, other discharges are not controlled. More than 80% of the more than 2,000 water samples collected from Elm and Tar creeks were high for lead, compared to a nearby creek that was not affected by mining. More than 90% of nearly 400 water samples collected from the lower Spring River were high for zinc. Every plant sampled in the Superfund Site for a recent study had elevated levels of lead. Every plant.
And let's remember what happened in Joplin: Scientific American reported that as trees were uprooted and everything was turned upside down and inside out by the 2011 tornado, lead that we thought we had contained broke loose.
"Before the tornado, the southern part of this city of 50,000 had almost no lead contamination," the magazine reported in 2014, "but afterward, about 40% of yards were contaminated. ... Despite a Superfund cleanup in the 1990s, the tornado had no trouble stirring up some of the 9 million tons of toxic wastes left behind from hundreds of mines and 17 smelters."
There's no doubt in our minds that the mistakes of the past are being repeated in the present because the lessons of Tar Creek remain unlearned.
