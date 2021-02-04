President Joe Biden is making a mistake, both in pushing for a federal $15 an hour minimum wage and in hitching it to the COVID-19 stimulus package.
Let cities and states experiment with the minimum wage to find out what works for them, what doesn’t and to find that level that is best for both workers and companies.
Many cities and states are already doing this, in fact, Missouri included. Voters in 2018 passed Proposition B, raising the minimum wage over a period of years. It’s currently $10.30 per hour, goes to $11.15 per hour next year and it hits $12 an hour in 2023. After that, it’s indexed to inflation meaning we’ll be pushing $13 or $14 an hour by the time the federal minimum wage would get to $15, if Congress does this over five years as is being discussed.
In other words, we don’t need Biden and Congress to act. We’re good, thanks.
More than half the states and many large cities — Chicago, Denver, L.A., New York and Seattle among them — have all passed minimum wages. Voters in Florida in November raised that state’s wage to $15 an hour by 2026.
Biden argues that anyone who holds a full-time job shouldn’t live in poverty. No one disagrees with that, especially after the sacrifices many workers have made during the pandemic to keep the country up and running.
But his approach is a one-size-fits-all solution, from Joplin to New York City. We think states and communities are in a better position to decide, which is what they have been doing.
Companies are already doing this too. Target permanently raised its starting wage by $2 to $15 last summer. Hobby Lobby pays $17 an hour as its minimum full-time hourly wage.
Amazon, which is hiring 300 people initially for Joplin, and possibly another hundred after that, is offering $15 an hour for part-time work.
Walmart, one of the region’s largest employers, is also doing better in recent years. “We have raised our starting wages in the U.S. by more than 50% over the past three years,” the retailer reported in 2019. “... newly hired associates start at $11 per hour or more. ... The average wage of a full-time, hourly field associate in our Walmart U.S. stores (as of March 2019) is $14.26 per hour.”
In other words, the market is working this out, too, trying to find what works best, and what doesn’t.
A 2019 study from the Congressional Budget Office projected that an increase to $15 an hour would boost the wages of 17 million Americans. An additional 10 million workers making more than $15 an hour would see a boost as well. But it also would cost 1.3 million workers their jobs.
We’re not sure how losing 1.3 million jobs helps economic recovery.
“There’s no question that raising the minimum wage, especially to $15, will put some small businesses out of business and will cost a lot of low-wage workers their jobs,” said Neil Bradley, the chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
He favors a separate debate on the minimum wage, apart from the stimulus, and so do we.
We’ve learned in the past year how much we depend, both personally and as a society, on many of these essential workers, and we think they deserve more than the current federal floor or $7.25 per hour, but let’s allow communities, states and employers to take the lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.