It is good to know that Missouri lawmakers are hard at work in Jefferson City, striving with a laserlike focus to tackle the really vital issues in a much-compressed legislative session.
So what demands the attention of our dedicated public servants? One lawmaker wants to ensure certain residents can buy and possess brass knuckles. Where would Missourians be if they couldn’t own such essential safety equipment?
Who is the legislative hero taking up the defense of our basic right to empower our punches with a hunk of heavy metal? Rep. Tony Lovasco, a Republican who represents St. Charles and Lincoln counties, northwest of St. Louis.
We're sure his district is proud of Lovasco for knowing exactly where his statute-making prowess can be used most productively. In a virus-truncated session where some legislators and many critics are saying the General Assembly should focus on protecting the public in the coronavirus pandemic and on protecting the state budget by adjusting for the economic devastation wrought by the related shutdown, this GOP hero is protecting our precious personal liberty against an oppressive government by preserving our right to pack brass.
Lovasco has said banning the devices is “unproductive and outside the proper role of government.”
And he isn’t alone. The House courageously supported Lovasco by adding the amendment to an omnibus bill 112 pages long at last count, all purportedly addressing matters of public safety. Our intrepid representatives are undeterred by naysayers who condemned this and other omnibus bills running through the halls of power in the few days remaining in this session like that proverbial product of a robust diet through a waterfowl.
There was no way the Legislature would yield to cries that it had been infected with omnibus madness that is sure to result in a speedy if costly overturning of such measures in the courts under the single-subject rule. The heroes of lawmaking could not miss the opportunity to address such vital matters of state interest as permitting the sale of raw milk, promoting the hunting of feral hogs, prohibiting the regulation of dogs by breed, protecting from liability a cluster of industries including nursing homes, private campground owners and nonprofit food pantries, as well as the aforementioned fast strike against knuckle oppression.
We’re sure you’ll want to reach out to your lawmakers to tell them how you feel about their efforts.
