The sun is still shining down, pouring more energy on the Earth in an hour than we use in a year from fossil, nuclear and all other renewable sources combined, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Basic Energy Science. The Globe on Wednesday reported two area utilities are adding solar power for electrical generation to meet the needs of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Liberty is completing the installation of a 2.2-megawatt solar farm near Prosperity, east of Webb City and south of Carterville, and Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative is building two 1-megawatt solar arrays in two locations in Crawford and Neosho counties.
The installation will increase the production of renewable energy by the companies and offer flexibility in generation for the utilities and another option for consumers for their energy use.
Coming home
An artist who has deep roots in Joplin’s East Town has returned in a big way, both as an exhibiting artist and a curator.
Sara Sonie Joi Thompson-Ruffin, who now lives in Kansas City, has gained attention nationally and internationally. This past Saturday, a show of her textile art opened at Spiva Center for the Arts.
Thompson-Ruffin said she considers the show a homecoming, returning to her roots after making it in the art world.
Thompson-Ruffin grew up in Joplin, and her family has been part of the Joplin community for 100 years, she said.
Thompson-Ruffin’s exhibit, “Journey: Legacy, East Town,” in Spiva’s Regional Gallery is showing along with exhibits she curated for the Main and Upstairs galleries. Most of the artists are Black, and their work reflects an African American narrative.
The other exhibits, “Route 66: Crossing Cultural Lines” and “Jason Piggie: In My Mind’s Eye” together provide a glimpse into a part of our community history that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.
The East Town neighborhood has made considerable economic, cultural and leadership contributions to the community, Thompson-Ruffin said. Those contributions haven’t always been recognized. “They weathered some unfortunate circumstances in order to build their lives there,” she said. “There were places that wouldn’t allow African Americans to work, and yes, there were places where they couldn’t live. ... The value of these people was dismissed. That was inappropriate.”
We’re glad this artist is shining a light on part of our community.
Go see the show.
