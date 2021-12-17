It seems a lot like Christmas, despite the often-unseasonable weather we have been getting this December, with more highs in the mid 60s set for this coming weekend.
The holiday spirit seems especially festive in local communities this year. Perhaps it is a rush of joy after curtailing the celebrations last year. Whatever the cause, it feels good and is a hopeful sign for area businesses, communities and families. Pandemic concerns remain, but with adequate precautions and many of the festivities set outdoors, we hope you and your family are joining in.
There is the Carthage Hometown Holidays venue set up just south of the downtown square with bounce houses, an artificial-surface ice skating rink and an inflatable maze. The event has been a draw benefiting the community and boosting downtown business traffic. It will continue through Jan. 1.
Presented by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, the Holiday Tree Trail is worth a stop during park hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 31.
It is great way to boost your holiday spirit.
Decorating contests also have added an element of competition to area displays of Christmas cheer.
More businesses than ever before are participating in this year’s window decorating contest, sponsored by the Downtown Joplin Alliance. The contest features 28 businesses that have brightened up their windows for the holiday. While the final votes are in, you can still see the displays and the winners will be announced at City Hall at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The Joplin Globe’s third Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest has provided the opportunity to take notice of the holliest, jolliest lawns and homes around town.
The voting has wrapped up, and the results are being tabulated for the best and brightest Christmas lighting and holiday displays, with one winning resident to receive a $100 gift certificate from this year’s sponsor, Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware in Joplin.
Winners will be announced this week, but we also suggest an evening with the family to tour local neighborhoods to see the glittering displays.
There are a number of larger area lighting displays in addition to the Holiday Tree Trail, including Carthage’s Sparkle in the Park in Central Park and the biblical and other displays at Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer at Fairview and Grand avenues.
With so many ways to be swaddled in warm holiday feelings, residents have every reason to bask in a Christmas glow this year.
