Dear high school seniors: We know this isn't how you wanted things to end.
No one expected a global pandemic to force the closure of school for the rest of the academic year, yet here we are.
And we sympathize with all of our students but particularly with you, seniors, for all the traditions and milestones you've looked forward to that now will be a little different — if they happen at all.
By now, you've missed your senior prom. You are working on your schoolwork at home, without your peers to rely on and learn from. You won't get to plan a senior skip day or pass around your yearbooks during class to get everyone's signature. If you're in Joplin, you've just picked up your cap and gown and other graduation materials from the safety of your car, alone, rather than with an excited group of your friends during your lunch period.
Worst of all, your graduation ceremony is up in the air, and it's possible that the pandemic will require alternate plans.
We know it stinks. You've worked so hard to get to this point, and the thought of potentially not being able to celebrate this milestone with your classmates and teachers is incredibly discouraging.
We won't tell you that there are better days ahead (because we can't know that for sure), or that missing your senior prom isn't the end of the world (we know that it's hugely important to so many), or that everything's OK because you'll still get your diploma (it's at least partly about the symbolism of being able to walk across the stage).
We'll just say that we understand the frustration and disappointment at being forced to miss out on what nearly every other class has been able to do.
But know that your school family and your community are supporting you still, every step of the way. Every principal and superintendent we've talked to has told us that they're trying to arrange for that traditional in-person graduation ceremony if possible. And your friends and neighbors in town are working on special initiatives to celebrate you and your achievements, as you'll read in today's front-page stories.
So, Class of 2020, take some time to grieve the semester that could have been. And then surround yourselves in the love and support that's out there and keep your heads held high.
When this is all over, we'll look forward to celebrating with you.
