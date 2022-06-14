It was great to see Joplin kick off the Big BAM on Route 66 over the weekend.
This is a six-day cycling event across Missouri following the the route east, from Joplin to Eureka in St. Louis County near Route 66 State Park. This is also the second time in recent years that Joplin played host for the bicycle ride across Missouri when it follows Route 66. Playing host involved a welcome from city officials, performances by bands, food truck vendors and more on Sunday night.
Route 66 has become a major tourism draw, especially for international travelers who like to take the ultimate American road trip. These and other travelers help keep alive a number of local businesses. That’s why the highway is also known as America’s Main Street.
Traffic is sure to increase now that international as well as national travel is back, after two summers of pandemic postponement. We also are approaching, in 2026, the centennial of Route 66, and we urge all our area communities to think big for that anniversary.
We urge Congress to think big too.
There are also proposals to make Route 66 part of the National Trails System, overseen by the National Park Service. We have always favored that, given the highway’s 2,400 miles of cultural, historic and economic impact, but we don’t think that goes far enough. There should be a Route 66 National Park, a linear park to fit historian and author Michael Wallis’ characterization of Route 66 as a “linear village.”
Each state could get a visitor center to tell a different part of the story. Oklahoma could focus could on Route 66 as the “Mother Road,” the route of “refugees from dust and shrinking land, from the thunder of tractors and shrinking ownership,” as John Steinbeck wrote.
What story would Missouri tell? Because two of our cities get mentioned in the famous song, St. Louis and Joplin, we could tell the story of Route 66 as the great adventure, the lure of the open road, the highway of optimism, the highway where songwriter Bobby Troup got his kicks.
Route 66 is national story and deserves National Park Status to preserve and interpret it for future generations.
Whether that happens, or not, there is opportunity to tap deeper into the highway’s history just as the bike ride did, and we encourage area leaders to do all they can to promote Route 66 and to get ready for the centennial.
